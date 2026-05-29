Drishyam 3 box office collection day 9: Mohanlal’s film sees dip even after Rs 200 crore, will it overtake Thudarum?

Will Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 will surpass his own movie Thudarum's all-time record after entering Rs 200 crore club? Check box office collection report in detail.

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Mohanlal (Pic- YouTube)

Mohanlal’s crime thriller Drishyam 3, which released in theatres on May 21, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film opened with a collection of over Rs 15 crore on its first day, and now all eyes are on its performance a week later. Mohanlal’s suspense drama Drishyam 3 has been earning steadily since day one. The film witnessed strong collections over the weekend, although its pace slowed slightly during the weekdays. Let’s take a look at how much Drishyam 3 collected on Friday, May 29.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 9

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s much-awaited suspense thriller Drishyam 3 is continuing its strong run at the box office. Although the film witnessed a significant drop in collections after the weekend, it is still earning in crores. The collection trend has remained impressive, with the film maintaining solid numbers since Day 1. According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 15.85 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 11.05 crore on Day 2 and Rs 13.70 crore on Day 3. On Sunday, the fourth day, the film collected Rs 13.85 crore. However, with the start of the weekdays, the film’s collections dropped from double digits to single digits. Despite this, the crime thriller is still earning well. On Thursday, the film’s eighth day, it grossed Rs 6.50 crore from 3,453 shows.

On Friday, the film collected a net of Rs 0.56 crore at the time of publishing. The prediction will be Rs 6-7 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to over Rs 100 crore and total India net to Rs 88 crore so far. Overseas, the film will collect approx Rs 6 crore on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 109.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 203 crore.

First film in the Drishyam franchise to gross Rs 200 crore

Drishyam 3 has entered Rs 200 crore mark and this is the first movie in Drishyam series to cross the milestone. Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan and Thudarum also entered the 200-crore club. Earlier, when Drishyam 3 crossed the 100-crore mark, it reportedly meant that the superstar’s own Pulimurugan went out of the list of the ten highest-grossing films in Malayalam. It is worth noting that Pulimurugan is considered the first film from the industry to gross over 100 crore from theatres worldwide.

Will Drishyam 3 cross Thudarum’s all-time record?

Drishyam 3 is in an incredibly strong position to cross Thudarum’s all-time worldwide record of Rs 235.25 crore. The movie has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally in just 7 days. It is currently sitting comfortably as the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, having just dethroned the lifetime collection of 2018 movie (Rs 180 crore). The film only needs about Rs 35 crore more to match Thudarum. Given that it is still pulling in around Rs 6-7 crore daily on weekdays, it could easily bridge this gap over its second weekend.

Drishyam 3 is a 2026 Indian Malayalam-language crime drama film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Ashirvad Cinemas, the film serves as a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2021) and is the third installment in the Drishyam franchise. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead role alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath.