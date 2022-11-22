Drishyam 3 Confirmed: Ajay Devgn – Tabu Starrer to Release in Malayalam And Hindi on Same Day

Drishyam 3 on cards, a report confirmed Ajay Devgn, Tabu and others will be again working together for the third installment.

Drishyam 3: Drishyam 2, headlined by Ajay Devgn has brought some much-needed cheer to the beleaguered Bollywood box office with a strong opening worldwide weekend gross of Rs 100 crore. It was opened with rave reviews from the critics and the audience alike. After a stupendous first weekend, the Ajay Devgn starrer is performing very well on the weekdays. The suspense thriller, which also stars Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, is a sequel to the 2015 hit Drishyam. Here’s some exciting news for the fans as Drishyam will have it’s third installment. If reports are to be believed, Drishyam 3 will be made and will be released in both, Malayalam and Hindi on the same day.

An entertainment portal confirmed that Drishyam 3 will be released in all languages on the same day because the suspense doesn’t get leaked. Drishyam. “The idea of the third part was originally there as well, the stupendous collection has only strengthened it. Clearly, this franchise is hear to stay,” a source quoted by the portal.

Drishyam stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu in lead. In the second part, Akshay Khanna joined the team and it was a delight to watch him after a long time.

The Hindi-language films are remakes of the Malayalam-language Drishyam films (2013 and 2021) headlined by Mohanlal. Bollywood has been undergoing a box-office slump in 2022 and Drishyam 2 serves as a tonic to revive it.