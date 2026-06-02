Drishyam 3 Hindi update: Director Abhishek Pathak reveals THIS about Ajay Devgn starrer

The shooting of Drishyam 3 Hindi starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu has officially wrapped up, and the much-awaited thriller will release on October 2, 2026.

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Ajay Devgn (PC- Youtube)

With Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 in Malayalam creating waves at the box office, fans are now eagerly waiting for the Hindi version featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran. The shooting of Drishyam 3 Hindi has officially wrapped up, and the much-awaited thriller has now entered post-production ahead of its theatrical release on October 2, 2026. Director Abhishek Pathak announced the milestone on social media, bringing an end to what he described as a long and demanding journey.

Sharing an emotional note, Pathak thanked the cast, crew, and everyone involved in the film. He expressed his gratitude and praised the dedication and commitment of everyone who worked on the project. He acknowledged the team’s trust, patience, and hard work, saying they stood by the film through the good, difficult, and chaotic days, always giving their best.

The director wrote, “And that’s a wrap on the shoot of #Drishyam3 For the past many months, this film has been our world. We’ve spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges, and slowly bringing this story to life. To everyone I’ve tagged here, and the many other incredible people behind the scenes, thank you. Thank you for your trust, your hard work, your patience, and for believing in this film every step of the way. There were good days, difficult days, and crazy days, but you showed up every single time and gave it everything you had. This film carries a piece of all of you. Your effort, your passion, and your heart can be found in every frame. I’m incredibly grateful to have shared this journey with such amazing people. Thank you for helping me tell this story.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABHISHEK PATHAK (@abhishekpathakk)

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran, Drishyam 3 Hindi continues one of India’s most successful suspense-thriller franchises. Known for its gripping storytelling and psychological depth, the Drishyam series has earned a strong following among audiences over the years. Produced by Panorama Studios and Viacom18, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.