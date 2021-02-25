Drishyam 3 Confirmed: Mohanlal’s highly-anticipated Malayalam thriller Drishyam will get its third part. After the makers brought the highly anticipated movie Drishyam 2 for release on February 19, 2021, director Jeethu Joseph confirmed that he has written a magnificent climax for Drishyam 3. The second part of the film is getting rave reviews on social media from both the audience and the critics alike. The film will be is the sequel of Mohanlal’s 2021 movie Drishyam 2 that takes ahead the story from where it ended in the first film. The director has also talked about the release date of Drishyam 3. Also Read - Drishyam 2 Twitter Review: Netizens in Awe of Mohanlal's Acting, Call it 'Pure Brilliance'

Drishyam 3 will be the final part with the climax of the series. Jeethu revealed that Drishyam 3 won’t release anytime soon as he needs time to figure out a few things related to the script. Speaking to the media, Jeethu Joseph said that he has a magnificent climax Drishyam 3. He made this announcement at a press conference at Kottayam Press Club in Kerala. He said, “I discussed the climax of Drishyam 3 with Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor and they liked it. But, the shooting of Drishyam 3 will not happen soon. It will take at least three years from now for the film to go on floors. Some things still need to be clarified in the script. I will add new things when I get them.” Also Read - Drishyam 2 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Drishyam 2 featured Mohanlal, Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in key roles. The film has emerged as a much-needed boost for the Malayalam film industry. The film was scheduled to release last year but the makers had to delay it due to the pandemic. The film once again takes the audience on a journey of lies, deceit, suspicion, conspiracy, and thriller. Also Read - Drishyam 2 Trailer: Will Mohanlal Aka Georgekutty be Able to Protect His Family This Time?

Fans can’t control their happiness on the announcement of part 3 of Drishyam. One of the users made a poster of Drishyam 3.

I dont know whether i will do #Drishyam3, but i have a beautiful CLIMAX in hand. Already talked abt this to Lalettan & he really liked it. I have to work on lot of things to bring the script upto that end point. Need an idea. Dont know when this will happen. – Jeethu Joseph pic.twitter.com/2vC4p9H5GF — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) February 25, 2021

