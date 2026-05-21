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Drishyam 3 Twitter Review: Mohanlal’s suspense drama gets mixed reactions from netizens; ‘didn’t recreate magic’

Drishyam 3 Review: The threequel to the Mohanlal starrer is here, and netizens are giving mixed responses to the suspense drama - Check out Twitter reactions!

Published date india.com Published: May 21, 2026 12:33 PM IST
email india.com By Kritika Vaid email india.com twitter india.com
Drishyam 3 Twitter Review: Mohanlal's suspense drama gets mixed reactions from netizens; 'didn't recreate magic'
Drishyam 3 (PC-Instagram)

Drishyam 3 starring Mohanlal has finally hit theatres today, May 21, and social media is already buzzing with reactions from viewers who watched the first day, first show. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the much-awaited thriller continues the story of Georgekutty and his family, a franchise that has built a massive fan following over the years. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Asha Sarath, Biju Menon and others in pivotal roles. Theatres across Kerala witnessed packed shows as audiences rushed to catch the next chapter of the popular franchise. Early reactions on X (Twitter) have been mixed. While many praised the second half and the suspense-driven narrative, some viewers felt the film lacked the emotional impact and surprise factor of the previous instalments.

One user wrote, “Drishyam 3 follows the same path as Drishyam 2, but it lacks the excitement. The second half works better and ends with a satisfying payoff, but it doesn’t match the emotional impact of the first film.”

Another viewer called the first half “slow-paced” and “average,” saying the story takes time to build momentum. However, several Mohanlal fans have praised the tension-building scenes and performances. One fan wrote, “#Drishyam3 THE WINNER. Superb second half, engaging screenplay and tension-building scenes work really well. Mohanlal once again delivers.”

Another social media user commented, “The film promises intense suspense and emotional depth, continuing the legacy of the franchise.” A few viewers also appreciated the climax and technical aspects of the film, though many felt the movie did not quite recreate the magic of the first two parts.

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Overall, the initial response to Drishyam 3 appears to be divided. While fans are enjoying the return of Georgekutty and the suspense-filled narrative, others believe the film misses the “wow factor” that made the earlier films iconic.

Check some more Twitter reactions on Drishyam 3 release:

Also Read: Drishyam 3 BIG update: Mohanlal’s film receives U/A 13+ certificate ahead of theatrical release

Also Read: Drishyam 3 advance booking day 1: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph’s film is set for the biggest openings as pre-sales surge to Rs…

Drishyam 3’s Hindi remake will star Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as IG Meera Deshmukh directed by Abhishek Pathak, is scheduled to be released on 2 October 2026.

About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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