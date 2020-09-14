There is a new development in the SSR case-drug angle, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Showik Chakraborty‘s school friend Suryadeep Malhotra after conducting a raid at his house on Monday morning. A source has informed Republic TV that Suryadeep Malhotra is a new name in the series of those arrested and probed in the investigation. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni Says #SorrySara, #SorryRakul After Internet Apologises to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh Over False Drug Allegations

On Sunday, the NCB had arrested six more persons in connection with the drug nexus case namely Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Arneja, Sandeep Gupta, and Aftab Fateh Ansari who will be produced in the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court via video conferencing. An autorickshaw driver and a posh restaurant owner are among six persons. Also Read - Ravi Kishan Takes Drug Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case to Parliament, Suggests Conspiracy by Pakistan And China

Arrested by the NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit team led by Sameer Wankhede from Mumbai and Goa, they will be produced before a magistrate in Mumbai on Monday via video conferencing, said NCB Deputy Director K.P.S. Malhotra. Also Read - SSR Case-Drugs Angle: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Not Named, NCB Confirms no Celebrity Involvement so Far

There were reports that Rhea has named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mukesh Chhabra, and Simone Khambatta to the NCB. However, the zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who’s leading the team of the NCB in Mumbai, said that they have got no information about the names of the celebrities so far. While talking to Mid-Day, Wankhede clarified that the agency is currently focussing on searching for the drug peddlers in the case and no celebrities are under the radar as of now.

“We are currently focusing on the drug peddlers who are part of the larger syndicate. No celebrity name has surfaced during our probe and nobody has been summoned so far,” he said.