Sushant Singh Rajput death case latest news: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is enlarging its probe in the drugs angle in the SSR death case as the agency has summoned the late actor's ex-manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning. As per the report, a senior NCB official said that the drug law enforcement agency has summoned Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha to appear before it on Wednesday morning at its Mumbai office.

The NCB official KPS Malhotra said that they will be questioned about the drug use and delivery to Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested last Tuesday, and if they were aware of this. Shruti Modi's chats with Rhea were out a few days ago where they had discussed that the late actor promised to quit marijuana. The messages reportedly show that Rhea was trying to get Sushant to quit marijuana. Shruti's message to Rhea: "He was to completely stop weed and he said he quit it since yesterday. He has gone off to sleep I am leaving for the day".

Jyoti Saha's WhatsApp chat with Rhea was also out where Saha said, "Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in".

The NCB registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore. Besides the CBI and the ED, the NCB is the third agency to probe the death case of Sushant. He was found hanging in his Mont Blanc apartment on June 14.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have apparently emerged in the NCB probe into the drugs angle surrounding Sushant’s death, apparently, the officials refused that they didn’t get any Bollywood names yet.

The latest development comes in the wake of the arrest of over 15 people in connection with the case, including Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and several others. The officials on Tuesday arrested Showik’s school friend Suryadeep Malhotra. He was reportedly in touch with arrested accused Anuj Keshani.