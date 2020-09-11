The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who has recently arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others in the drug abuse angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, will soon summon around 25 Bollywood A-listers whose name came forward in the drug cartel case. Rhea and Showik revealed names of celebrities from the industry including actors, producers and directors for their alleged involvement in the drug cartel. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Arrested in Drugs Case: When & How Did Marijuana Become Illegal in India?

As per the latest report in Times of India, these 25 celebrities will be summoned by the NCB. These are the people who have indulged in the procurement, consumption and peddling of drugs. Also Read - This Twitter User Wrote An Obituary For Death Of Media & Confused by The Wordplay, A Newspaper Actually Published It!

The names of the Bollywood-biggies are quite high profile and therefore the agency is carefully monitoring the drug cartel case. The TOI report suggests that there is a meeting going on in Delhi which is headed by KPS Malhotra and DG Asthana of NCB. The meeting’s agenda is to know the process of investigation proceedings with the Bollywood A-listers. Also Read - Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor Pays Emotional Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput And Writes About 'Vicious Minds'

Earlier reports say the sources have said that the electronic devices and phone data also establishes Bollywood connection of the drug cartel. The dossier has been prepared by the NCB SIT team and summons will be issued to celebrities in the next 10 days. Rhea has also given names of the Bollywood parties where drugs were consumed. Further, she was questioned about her involvement and the role of other celebrities in the film industry.

Meanwhile, the special NDPS court has rejected the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and four others who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday. The sessions court pronounced its order and rejected the bail pleas filed by Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Manashinde.