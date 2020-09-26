Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has confessed to drug chats with her manager Karishma Prakash. As per the NCB sources, talent manager Jaya Saha revealed that the Chappaak actor is the admin of the group. Now, netizens have come in support of Deepika Padukone and trended the hashtag #StandWithDeepika in connection to the drug angle being probed in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Also Read - Bollywood Drug Case: Shraddha Kapoor Confirms Sushant Singh Rajput Used to Take Drugs in Vanity Van Amid Shooting

Deepika was summoned by the NCB on Wednesday after her WhatsApp chats from 2017 where she is asking for 'maal' and 'hash' came under the radar.

One Twitter user wrote, "When they were beating us with rods and police was mute spectator @deepikapadukone was only celebrity after @ReallySwara who stood by the side of victims how on earth you can believe the sanghi propaganda #StandWithDeepika."

Another tweeted, “#StandWithDeepika You will be back on set doing what you love without any disruptions in no time. You’re in a great space professionally and will come out of this mess stronger than ever! We love you and will be by your side no matter what @deepikapadukone #StandWithDeepika.”

“Head held high like the Queen that she is. She’ll rise from the ashes like a beautiful graceful Phoenix as always. Stay strong @deepikapadukone!!!!!! #StandWithDeepika”, one more user tweeted.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has admitted o drug chats and attending parties but denied consuming drugs. Sara Ali Khan is also being interrogated on the lines of Kedarnath film shoot, Thailand trip and parties at the late actor’s farmhouse.

After Rhea, these three actresses are the biggest ones to have come under the NCB radar, which is attempting to unravel the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood since the past nearly two months.