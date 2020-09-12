The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids across multiple locations in Mumbai and Goa in connection with the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Now, the anti-narcotic agency has taken a drug peddler Karamjeet aka KJ into their custody along with a man named Rishikesh Pawar. Karamjeet’s name popped up through Showik’s connections and Rishikesh’s name came into light with Dipesh Sawant’s connection. Also Read - Bollywood's Silence on #MeToo Against Sajid Khan is Shameful; 'Smash The Patriarchy', Anyone?

As per the India Today report, Karamjeet used to supply drugs in Capri and Little Heights. He allegedly supplied drugs to Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty. Then, the drugs used to reach Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Showik’s Statement:

Karamjeet's name popped up in Showik's statement wherein he said, "Between 15.04.2020 and 17.04.2020, Sushant called me and conveyed me that his stock of Bud and weed were about to over and same was conveyed to me by Samuel Miranda. When Samuel Miranda initially requested me to arrange weed or Bud for Sushant , I said that I don't have much contacts to arrange Bud and Weed frequently however on 17.042020 samuel again contacted me over whatsapp chat and conveyed that his old suppliers like Karamjeet (KJ) have run dry of drugs. Then Samuel asked me to talk to Rhea. I called Rhea and as Sushant and Rhea were together at that time and she said anything will work for Sushant. Then again I contacted with Basit regarding Bud or weed but he replied that only Hash (Hashish) was available. He also informed me about the price i.e. Rs 6,500/- per tola (per 10 grams). I forwarded the same information to Samuel and suggested him to split the cost of stuff after talking with Rhea. I would like submit that Dipesh Sawant received the delivery of Hash for Basit's friend."

Anuj Keshwani’s Role:

Alleged drug peddler Anuj Keshwani’s questioning played a pivotel role in the NCB investigation to take Karamjeet into the custody. Keshwani provided information on the basis of which the NCB conducted raids across multiple locations in Goa and Mumbai on Friday night. During the raids, NCB obtained consignment of charas from Mumbai’s Powai but raids in Andheri East did not prove to be very successful. The NCB also found out that Keshwani used to allegedly buy drugs from a peddler named Indrajit Jain, whose interrogation is underway.

Dipesh Sawant Statement:

On being asked I informed you that after leaving my education I have started working in a toy shop. Later I started working as an intern assistant director in a show `Life Lafde Bandiyaan’ for Bindass channeL Later I worked in several other shows (Kalyug, SSh Phir Koi Hai, Anjaan). While I was working on Anjaan due to sudden demise of my father Uttam Sawant, I quit working and I was at home for few months. In Sept 2018, I came in contact with Sushant Singh Rajput (Actor Bollywood) through one of my knowing Rishikesh Pawar. At that period of time Sushant sir was residing at Little heights apartment I met Sushant sir and started working with him on his Dream Project, where he had listed down his 50 dreams and wanted to shoot while achieving those dreams. I used to come do my work as said and I use to leave for my home. Afterwards Kushal Zaveri who was Director/Manager of Sushant sir at that time asked me to reside with Sushant sir in his apartment. So I started living and working with him.

Kushal Zaveri, Abbas Khaloot Ashok bhai(cook) Siddharth Gupta, Samuel Hoakip, Keshav Basnet, Sanjay Mahto were also living along with me in that house. Later I started carrying out work as instructed by Kushal Zaveri and Sushant sir. We started shooting Sushant sues personal video content which he used to post it on social media platform Instagram. I was promised to pay salary, but in the second month I was told I will not be paid and said it will be free for all from now on. I received bonus of Rs. 1,00,000/- in Diwall 2018.

In January 2019 I feel he started becoming aggressive. In February his sister (Priyanka Singh) and brother in law (Siddharth Tanwar) had come and started looking over his management work. In the month of April 2019, his staff Pankaj (boy), jitu (Asst boy) Rajat (Accountant) Abbas (Editor) was removed. I was scared with the circumstances which had taken place, for that reason I quit the job of Sushant sir in April 2019.

On being asked I inform you that after two three days of my joining in the month of September 2018, I saw him to smoke weed/ganja and charas. One day I asked Ashok bhai (cook) if Sushant sir also smokes weed and he said yes and told that Karan, I don’t know his full name was first time serve Ganja and charas to Sushant sir.

During that period Abbas Khalooi was preparing Ganja or charas for Sushant Sir and also smoke with him and Kushal sir. During that period I never brought Ganja for Sushant Sir, but one of my colleague Rishikesh Pawar used to bring Ganja for Sushant sir. On being asked I inform you that in the month of January 2020 I received a call from Sushant sir through keshav(cook) number and he called me to meet him at his Bandra residence, Mount Blanc.

The time when I met him he was very low and was saying that he is going to quit acting and shift to Pawana, Lonavala. And he asked me to rejoin him. And I started working with him on the same day on January 18, 2020. On being asked I inform you that I can’t provide you the mobile number of the above persons because of my personal Mobile phone has been seized by CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput Case.

Marijuana Couriered to Rhea’s Residence:

The Narcotics Control Bureau also found out that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to spend some time at Rhea Chakraborty’s home in April this year. Hence, the couple decided to shift buds clandestinely to her home for which they contacted a fast delivery courier service. After interrogating Rhea and Showik, the agency found out that the couple couriered around 500 grams curated marijuana in a box along with some household items at Rhea’s resident.

The NCB has detained Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra, Kaizan Ebrahim, Rishikesh Pawar, Karamjeet and Basit Parihar among other drug peddlers.