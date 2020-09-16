Drug Angle in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: In the latest development, Bollywood actor and SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty are likely expected to file for bail plea today in Bombay High Court by their lawyer Satish Manshinde. There are two separate bail applications that need to be applied before the High Court with a plea for urgent hearing so that the matter can be heard tomorrow, Thursday because the Bombay High Court hears bail applications on two days that is Monday and Thursday. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Money-Laundering Case: ED To Take 'Decisive Action' Against Rhea Chakraborty And Family

However, on Monday, Rhea's advocate Satish Manshinde had shared in a report that they are in no hurry to apply for bail. Earlier, the session court had rejected Rhea and Showik's bail plea. Post that, both Rhea and Showik were sent into judicial custody for 14 days along with Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and other drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and more.

Both Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with alleged drug chats in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The NCB team obtained 14 days of judicial custody of the Rhea Chakraborty, who's believed to be at Byculla Jail.

Rhea has been charged under section 27A of the NDPS act which pertains to punishment for financing illicit traffic or link with drug peddlers. Rhea and Showik confessed that they financed and arranged drugs for Sushant on his instructions.

Meanwhile, Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi also have been summoned by the NCB today as their names too cropped up in the alleged drug chats unearthed by the Enforcement Directorate with Rhea and Showik. As soon as they reached the office, they were sent back as one of the NCB officers tested positive for COVID-19.