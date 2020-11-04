Drug Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash who was said to be untraceable as she wasn’t available at her home and didn’t appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team, has now arrived at the NCB office in Mumbai on Wednesday. Karishma was summoned after the NCB seized 1.8 grams of hashish from her residence during the raid. Also Read - All About Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Movies With YRF, Rajkumar Hirani, And Atlee

Karishma Prakash will be interrogated today in the drug probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She had been questioned earlier by the NCB in October in the same case. On Tuesday, she was given time by a court in Mumbai to appear before the anti-drugs agency without being arrested. She had applied for anticipatory bail, after which the special court gave her interim relief till November 7, which means that she can't be arrested till November 7.

Karishma had earlier missed summons as she wasn't available at her home. However, her lawyer denied that she stayed there.



The agency had already questioned talent manager Jaya Saha, actor Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and others. Prakash’s name cropped in the investigation after the agency extracted a few years old WhatsApp chat in which ‘D’, believed to be Deepika Padukone, was asking ‘K’, believed to be Karishma Prakash, for ‘hash’. After the WhatsApp chat surfaced, the NCB called in both Karishma and Deepika for questioning.

It has been reported that Karishma Prakash has resigned from her position at KWAN Talent Management Company. The source confirmed that she has resigned from her position on October 21, 2020. Before her resignation, she was associated with actor Deepika Padukone.