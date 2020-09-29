The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others arrested in connection with the drug syndicate case. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case that surfaced during the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. While Rhea was arrested on September 8, Showik was taken into custody on September 4. After Rhea’s arrest, she was sent to Byculla jail and Showik was locked up inside Taloga Central jail. Also Read - NCB Opposes Bail Plea of Rhea Chakraborty, Says 'Case Is Not Related to Sushant Singh Rajput, It is About Drug Syndicate'

NCB has opposed the bail of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others. ASG Anil Singh of NCB on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that the case is not related to Sushant Singh Rajput and pointed out that he may have been the consumer but the entire transaction and deal is not restricted to him. ANI quoted him as saying, “This is not a case related to #SushantSinghRajput, he may have been one of the consumers but the entire transaction and deal is not restricted to him. (sic)”

He further said, “All throughout arguments, applicants state that this is connected to #SushantSinghRajput death case but this investigation has nothing to do with it.”

On Monday, NCB admitted two affidavits to the Bombay High Court that state, “Electronic evidence such as WhatsApp chats, records were retrieved from mobile, laptop and hard-disk and it indicated payment made for the drugs. Thus, there is ample evidence to show present applicant (Rhea Chakraborty) has not only regularly dealt with but also financed illicit trafficking of drugs.”

“It is further submitted that if an overall scenario is seen, then the present applicant (Rhea) being aware of the fact that Sushant Singh Rajput being someone who is engaged in consumption has harboured him and concealed him whilst he was engaged in consuming the drugs. This would amount to harbouring. The present applicant also allowed her residence for drug storage and consumption for Sushant Singh Rajput”, the affidavit reads.