Bollywood drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash again in connection with the drug nexus case being probed by the anti-narcotics agency. As per the NCB official, the team has raided her Versova residence and discovered a small quantity of two types of drugs from there. During the raid, she was not there. The team has called Karishma Prakash for questioning on Wednesday, i.e. October 28. Also Read - Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash 'Untraceable' After NCB Raids Her Residence, Summoned For Tomorrow

As per a report in Mid-day, the NCB found that Karishma Prakash was in regular touch with the drug peddlers. The officials, who raided her residence, have pasted a copy of the summons on the door. The zonal director of the NCB, Sameer Wankhede, confirmed the raid news to the portal. Also Read - NCB to Arrest This Actor Linked to Drugs Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Deets Inside

In September, Karishma and Deepika Padukone were summoned by the NCB and were interrogated for long hours by the officials. According to reports, Karishma’s name has was highlighted in the drug chat between Deepika and her came under in the radar. The Bollywood drug nexus case came into the light after Enforcement Directorate (ED) came across Rhea Chakraborty’s drug chat while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput death. Also Read - Drug Nexus Case: Court Extends Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showik Chaktraborty’s Custody Till November 3

Meanwhile, the special court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty but rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty. The Court granted bail of Rs one Lakh to Rhea, and for Rs 50,000 each to Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. Rhea had spent 28 days in custody.

On Tuesday, Rhea had asked the Bombay High Court to not dismiss the case against Sushant Singh Rajput’s two sisters – Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, who have been accused of getting a fake medical prescription for him as the sisters asked the court to dismiss the case. Rhea had filed case against them because SSR’s family accused her of exploiting him for money and having a role in his death.

Sushant’s sisters also appealed that the court asks the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the actor’s death, to not take any coercive steps against them.