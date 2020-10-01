The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has denied the reports about Deepika Padukone’s co-stars being on their radar. Since the last few days, several news channels have reported that the names of top actors with initials ‘A’, ‘R’, ‘S’, and are currently under the scanner for their alleged involvement in the drug probe that emerged while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Also Read - No Clean Chit Given to Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan: NCB Dismisses Report

NCB senior official told Times of India that the reports about the superstars being next in line for questioning are 'false'. He was quoted as saying, "Do you want me to comment on false stories some of the media is reporting?"

As per the reports, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's name cropped up after alleged 'drug chats' while Sara Ali Khan's was named in a statement by a boatman during the interrogation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As per the reports, the central agency has 'almost' given the three actors a clean chit after their statements were recorded by the NCB. However, NCB has refuted claims about giving a clean chit to Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department has submitted its report with the CBI in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and has questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report and pointed towards the dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital, sources said.

An AIIMS source said that the Forensic Board chaired by Dr Sudhir Gupta has submitted its conclusive report with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and 17 others in connection with the case.