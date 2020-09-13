The Narcotics Control Bureau, who is probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, is likely to make more arrests o Sunday. As per the Republic report, more names linked with Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have come under the scanner, which indicates at a particularly large drug nexus that will be uncovered. The NCB sources have also revealed that a suspected drug peddler named Dwayne was in direct contact with Showik and has supplied drugs to him and Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant on many occasions. Also Read - Twinkle Khanna Calls Out Media Trial Against Rhea Chakraborty, Says 'They Took a Young Woman, Cut Her in Halves'

An alleged chain of drug peddlers has come under the scanner and the four names are the apex of the supply chain – Karamjeet (KJ), Zaid, Anuj Kesvani, and Ankush Arneja.

Key Suspects in Drug Nexus Case:

Showik Chakraborty's friend Karamjeet is alleged to have supplied drugs through Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant and house manager Samuel Miranda more than 10 times.

Another key suspect in the drug nexus is Cris Costa, who allegedly supplied LSD to Anuj Keswani. Cris Costa allegedly deals in chemicals and operates from Goa. A new link has also established between Anuj and Karamjeet. Kaizan was allegedly the middle man between Kesvani and Karamjeet. The NCB sources have said that all these names are interlinked with each other which has also added momentum in the case.

Karamjeet Detained:

On Saturday, Karamjeet was detained by the NCB for allegedly providing drugs to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik. The call records accessed by Republic TV also proved that the two were in touch and discussed ‘hash’. The NCB has recovered 42 grams of Charas and cash of Rs 1,12,400 from Arenja.

Meanwhile, NCB conducted raids in various parts of Goa and Mumbai on Saturday. The NCB has also denied speculation in some sections of media that several leading Bollywood personalities are on its radar or are being probed.