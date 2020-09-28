The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reportedly had forgotten to take their signature on papers. As per the Times Now report, the central agency visited the residences of Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to collect their signatures. The report also added that Sara was not present at her home, but instead took the signature of one of their staff members. NCB has also claimed that Deepika Padukone, Sara, Rakul, Shraddha have given similar statements. As per the central agency, the actors reportedly were aware that they have been cornered and were therefore speaking the same language. As pr the reports, NCB will also summon them again for further investigation. Also Read - NCB Did Not Give Clean Chit To Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Actors To Be Summoned Again

Meanwhile, the NCB has seized mobile phones during the interrogation. NCB has also said reportedly that they have not given a clean chit to the four top A-lister celebrities. An NCB source said, "The phones of Deepika, Karishma, Rakul and Khambatta have been seized by the NCB under the Indian Evidence Act."

Besides Deepika, Rakul, Khambatta and Karishma, the NCB also questioned Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on Saturday for several hours. The NCB has registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after it found alleged chats of Deepika with her former manager in 2017 discussing drugs. The phones of Rakul and Khambatta were seized as both of them are close friends of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested earlier this month after three days of questioning. Besides Rhea, the NCB has also arrested her brother Showik and 17 others in connection with the case.