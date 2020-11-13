The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Paul Bartel, a friend of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, in a drug-related case in Mumbai. On Friday, Arjun Rampal arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning. A source said that Rampal arrived at the NCB office around 11:10 am. He will be questioned about his contacts with drug peddlers and drug usage, sources said. Rampal was summoned on Monday to appear for questioning in connection with a drug-related case after the officials raided his house. As reported by Mid-Day, apart from questioning Arjun, the agency is also going to ask him to present a medical paper to justify the presence of the banned drug recovered from his house during the raid that took place on November 9. Also Read - ISIS Drugs Found at Arjun Rampal' House, Actor to be Questioned by NCB Today

The summons to Rampal came in the wake of his South African model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades‘s questioning for 12 hours on two consecutive days on Wednesday and Thursday as part of the NCB’s ongoing investigation into the Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus which is under a scanner since the past three months. However, no evidence was found linking Gabriella with any drug peddler or drug nexus. Also Read - Arjun Rampal's Live-in Partner Gabriella Demetriades Denies Consuming Or Peddling Drugs to NCB

Her brother, Agisialos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB on October 19 in a drug-related case. The development comes four days after Rampal’s house was raided by the NCB sleuths. Also Read - Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades Leave For NCB Office, Summoned Again For Friday in Drugs Case

The developments this week started with the Sunday raid at veteran Bollywood filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s home in Juhu and the arrest of his wife Shabana, who was granted bail on Monday.

The ongoing NCB action is the outcome of the probe into the celebrity drugs angle that has emerged prominently after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Besides, at least 20 persons, including actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, several narcotics suppliers and drug peddlers have been arrested while some Bollywood personalities have been questioned. Rhea, however, had obtained bail.