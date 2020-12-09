Drugs Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: In the latest development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Regel Mahakal, a drug peddler who had been absconding till now. He supplied drugs to Sushant’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. He will be produced in the court on Wednesday. The NCB has seized Malana Cream Hash worth a whoping amount of Rs 2.50 crores in Mumbai. Also Read - On 2 Years of Kedarnath, Director Abhishek Kapoor Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput ‘It Feels So Empty’

The chain of supplying drugs is increasing day-by-day. Regel used to supply drugs to Anuj Keshwani, who further supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. The swoop was carried out early this morning and Regel Mahakal, a supplier of the Malana Cream — ranked as the purest form of Hashish — was detained for questioning and later arrested. The raids were carried out late Tuesday-early Wednesday in Andheri west areas after Mahakal's name cropped up during the ongoing drugs investigations by the NCB.

The latest raid is said to be linked with the ongoing probe into the Bollywood-drug mafia angle that emerged after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14.

As part of the investigations, over 25 persons have been arrested and more than 50, including Bollywood personalities, actors, some foreigners, drug suppliers and peddlers, etc., have been grilled by the NCB to unravel the nexus.

Those under the NCB radar include Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Arjun Rampal, Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya, among others.

For those, who don’t know, Malana Cream Hash sells at exorbitant rates, starting Rs 4,000/per 10 gms for the purest variety locally, but commands much higher prices in the global markets.

For the unversed, Showik Chakraborty was granted bail by the special court on December 2. He spent three months behind bars. Rhea was granted bail on October 7. The duo was arrested in the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The actor was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020.