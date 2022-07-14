Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan who got clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) in the alleged drug case had filed a plea before a special NDPS court seeking the return of his passport. And now the latest update is that the special court has directed the court registry to return his passport on Wednesday. The court also cancelled his bail bond.Also Read - Siddhant Pithani Procured Drugs For Sushant Singh Rajput Calling It ‘Puja Samagri’: NCB

The hearing took place on July 13 and the decision has come out in the popular star kid's favour. "As submitted on behalf of both the parties, respondents (the Narcotics Control Bureau) after investigation filed a complaint against 14 out of 20 persons. Admittedly, no complaint was filed against six persons, including the present applicant, as no material evidence surfaced during investigation," special NDPS judge VV Patil said while cancelling the bail bond and discharging his surety, actor Juhi Chawla.

Aryan had got a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs-on-cruise case in May this year. When he got bail after his arrest for alleged drug use in October 2021 during a raid on a cruise ship, Aryan had deposited his passport with the court.

The 24-year-old was arrested on a Goa-bound cruise ship last year on October 3, Aryan spent over 20 days in prison before he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Meanwhile NCB didn’t name him as an accused in a charge-sheet filed in May this year, the star-kid was let off due to ‘lack of evidence.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, reportedly Aryan is busy writing a script as he wants to venture into direction. It was being said that he is writing a script for an OTT show. According to reports, Aryan has also assisted on his father SRK’s next film ‘Pathaan’. The reports suggest that he has choreographed action scenes in the film.