Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor who was arrested in a drugs consumption case in Bengaluru last month has been issued summons again by police. According to reports, the actor has been directed to appear before the investigation officer within the next seven days.

The officials have summoned Kapoor to verify CCTV video from the night he was arrested – when there was a party and when he was caught with four others. Earlier on June 13, after Siddhanth's medical test confirmed ganja and cocaine consumption, he had claimed that he was offered a drink and cigarette from two different persons.

Bengaluru’s Ulsoor cops have reportedly asked Kapoor to be present before the investigating officer within a week to verify who handed the actor the drink and the cigarette while he was DJing.

Siddhanth Kapoor was granted bail in the drug case last month a day after his arrest, he had issued a statement after his release praising Bengaluru Police. “I have been cooperating. They should continue what they are doing to save many lives,” Siddhanth was quoted saying.