Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani, who was arrested in connection with drugs case in SSR death probe by The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has got interim bail by the court. The Mumbai court on Thursday rejected his bail application amid the hearing after Siddharth Pithani had applied for bail citing marriage as the reason. But the court allowed him to be out on parole for a few days.

It has been reported that after Siddharth Pithani gets married on June 26, he will have to surrender himself again on July 2, as per the court's order.

On May 26, the NCB Mumbai unit arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad and brought him to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a local court there. Pithani was booked under multiple sections of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Interestingly, Siddharth Pithani’s post on social media helped NCB to track his right location and he was nabbed from Hyderabad. A report in Mid-Day mentioned that Pithani had been avoiding the NCB inquiry since August 6, 2020, after which he was sent summoned thrice from the agency but he ignored all the summons. It was an Instagram post that he had made in April that helped the agency track his location. Pithani had posted a picture of himself posing in a gym in Hyderabad. The NCB team which was doing a digital investigation to search for his location immediately went to the gym that was tagged in his picture on Instagram and found out his address.