Armaan Kohli arrested in drugs case: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday and seized drugs. The raid was done after the arrest of the TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drugs agency the day before. Now, the agency has confirmed that they have found drugs at Armaan Kohli’s house. NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede said, “Following a raid, NCB team took actor Armaan Kohli to its office from his residence. After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office”.Also Read - NCB Arrests Armaan Kohli in Drugs Case After Conducting Raid in His House

On the other hand, this is not the first time Armaan Kohli has come under the scanner. In 2018, Armaan was arrested by the Excise department for holding alcohol bottles at home, more than the permitted number. The Excise department possessed 41 bottles of scotch whiskey as against the law of only 12 bottles. The actor’s Juhu residence was reportedly raided by the Mumbai Excise department. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and Other Tollywood Actors Summoned By ED In Drugs Case

He was also booked by the police for physical assault on his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa. Later, Neeru dropped the case against the actor. Also Read - Sanjana Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi’s Hair Follicle Drug Test Reports Confirm ‘They Were Doing Drugs’

Armaan Kohli is known for his films like Jaani Dushman and Salman Khan starter ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’. He was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman.