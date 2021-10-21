NCB Raid in Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday’s Mumbai home was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and she has been called for questioning at 2pm, as per the officials. The NCB has summoned Ananya on the basis of the WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan as it has been said that the two spoke regarding drugs in one of the old chats. Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested in the drugs case on October 3.Also Read - NCB Seizes Ananya Panday's Phone, Laptop; Raids At SRK's Mannat | LIVE Updates

At the raid in Ananya Panday's Mumbai home, the NCB officials have seized the mobile phone, laptop and electronic devices. As reported by India Today, the NCB had earlier submitted before court the WhatsApp chats between Aryan Khan and the actor.

The NCB will be questioning Ananya on the basis of the WhatsApp chat. It is also reported that in one of the Aryan's chats, Ananya's name was cropped. The NCB has opened up about the summon they gave to Ananya Panday. "It's just an investigation. Everyone is not a culprit, some are witnesses too. We are just calling people to the bureau for questioning", said the officials.