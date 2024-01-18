Home

Drummer Sivamani Entertains Co-passengers At Kochi Airport To ‘Hamma-Hamma’ Song By A.R Rahman- Watch Viral Video

After 40 minutes of waiting at Kochi airport, famous drummer Sivamani entertains his co-passengers tuning to 'Hamma-Hamma' song by A.R Rahman. Watch viral video.

Kochi: A viral video captures the spontaneous performance of famous drummer Sivamani at Kochi airport in Kerala, entertaining travelers with a rendition of a popular song by A.R Rahman using his drumsticks. The video has been making several rounds on social media. Here’s what the user shared on X (previously known as Twitter).

X User Shares Video Of Sivamani Entertaining Crowd After Baggage Delay

“It has been 40 minutes since we arrived at Kochi airport, and we are still waiting for our luggage to be released. Rather than becoming frustrated, we are being entertained by a fellow passenger (sic)” shared X user (Formerly known as Twitter) while posting the video on the social media platform.

Watch Viral Video of Sivamani:

It’s been 40 minutes since we landed at Kochi airport and we are still waiting for our bags to come out. Instead of getting agitated we are getting entertained by a fellow passenger. pic.twitter.com/DJXe3rjFZZ — Sheetal Mehta (@SheetalMehta) January 17, 2024

The video begins with Sivamani singing the song Humma Humma. As the video continues, he begins to play the tune of the song using his drumsticks on the railing of the conveyor belt. After completing his performance, the onlookers show their appreciation with visible admiration and applause. Since it was shared on January 17, the video has garnered over 570,000 views, and the numbers continue to rise. Many viewers also left comments on the video.

Netizens Feel Lucky To See Sivamani Perform Live- Check Reactions

After the video went viral on social media fans were stormed into the comment section and appreciated Sivamni’s performance. Here’s how fans reacted to the viral clip.

“That’s Sivamani. You’re so lucky. Enjoy the unexpected entertainment (sic)” Another commented, “Wow! It’s rare for a baggage delay to turn into a memorable moment. Sivamani is amazing! (sic).”

An X user commented, “Dang! Sivamani playing …if he didn’t stop playing, the bags would never come out….. Cause even the staff would be busy listening! lucky to have witnessed the legend! No doubt no one’s agitated by the delay (sic).” While the other fan wrote, “That is Sivamani! What wonderful luck! But also, horrid state of affairs at airports (sic).”

“How fortunate you are, madam (sic)” remarked a fifth person. The sixth person joined in, “The great Shivamani, not just an amazing percussionist but a good human being as well (sic)” “Wow! Seldom does a baggage delay become a moment to cherish. Sivamani rocks!! (sic)” said the seventh person.

