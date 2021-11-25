Drushyam 2: The Resumption featuring Venkatesh, Meena, Nadhiya, Naresh, Kruthika and Esther Anil, has been released on Amazon Prime Video on November 25. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, it was one of the most anticipated Telugu movies of the year. While the movie was completed for release last year, the makers had to delay its release due to the coronavirus scare in the country. The film, which is a sequel to 2014 blockbuster – Drushyam – begins where the first film ended. Unfortunately, Drushyam 2 has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram among others.Also Read - Annaatthe Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The second instalment of Drushyam shows Venkatesh as the owner of a theatre who plans to venture into film production. Six years later, the jealousy that accompanies his growth makes life tougher for the family. Anup Rubens composed the music for the film and Satheesh Kurup handled the cinematography and the film is edited by Marthand K. Venkatesh. Also Read - Annaatthe Trailer Out: Rajinikanth Promises Over-The-Top Performance In This Classic Relationship Drama

Drushyam 2 is a remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2 (2021) and a sequel to Drushyam (2014). The film has received good word-of-mouth from both the critics and the audience. Drushyam had a terrific storyline and it ended up impressing the audience, and also landed itself a Hindi remake with the same title in which Ajay Devgn played the central character. Also Read - Money Heist Season 5 Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

