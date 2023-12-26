Home

Dua Lipa Faces Backlash Over Rajasthan Trip Photos, Accused of ‘Poverty Porn’ for Images of Local Women

Dua Lipa Controversy Amid Her India trip: The singer gets trolled for clicking locals. Several critics expressed concern, likening the act of photographing locals to treating them like exhibits in a zoo. Check reactions

Pop sensation Dua Lipa recently delighted her Instagram followers with glimpses from her vacation in India, specifically Rajasthan. Among the picturesque backdrops of forts, palaces, and the ambience of her hotel, one particular photo stirred controversy. The photo captured a group of local Rajasthani women near a temple on a street, some flashing smiles for the singer’s camera. However, this innocent capture sparked criticism as it circulated on social media. Several critics expressed concern, likening the act of photographing locals to treating them like exhibits in a zoo. Some labelled it as “poverty porn,” a term deemed too distasteful for reproduction in comments and tweets.

One of the Twitter users asked, “Why do prominent personalities from the West tend to capture locals as if they’re some exotic beings”, highlighting the persisting voyeuristic and dehumanizing gaze often associated with such portrayals, even decades after India’s independence.

The voyeuristic and borderline-dehumanising gaze of the West is a case study in itself. Even 75 years after independence, it continues to persist. What’s with such prominent personalities capturing locals as if they’re some wild creatures? https://t.co/AbjLWlTlUf — Shiven (@shivennnnnnn) December 25, 2023

Those random aunties were just having their regular meet ups then there’s a white woman clicking their picture without their consent, in the name of “culture” https://t.co/4JY68wRdQ9 — alia brainrot (@hoefor97s) December 24, 2023

Lol , why do they take pics of local people like they’re some exotic zoo animals ?? https://t.co/miH5c7JsAJ — Salt of The Earth 🌊 (@Witch_of_Angmar) December 25, 2023

On Tuesday, December 26, Dua Lipa’s father took to Instagram and shared pictures from their visit to Humayun’s Tomb and Bangla Sahib in New Delhi. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “The Indian journey starts at New Delhi #humayunstomb (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dukagjin Lipa (@dukagjinlipa)

