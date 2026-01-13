Home

Duffer Brothers Stranger Things sparks debate as fans suspect AI-Written scripts, call it incomplete and different

Stranger Things lands in fresh controversy after fans accuse the Duffer Brothers of using AI for scripts, claiming the latest content feels unfinished and noticeably different.

Even though Stranger Things has officially ended, the series continues to spark heated discussions online. The recent release of the documentary Stranger Things: One Last Adventure has reopened debates about the show’s finale, with some fans questioning whether the Duffer Brothers fully wrote the script themselves. Speculation that artificial intelligence may have been used has caused a fresh wave of criticism among viewers.

Documentary sparks fan scrutiny

The documentary, released on January 12, offered fans an inside look at the making of the series and particularly Season 5. While intended as a celebratory retrospective, some viewers noticed multiple ChatGPT tabs open on a computer in the documentary, fueling claims that AI was involved in scriptwriting. Social media users quickly reacted, expressing disappointment and frustration over the creative choices in the finale.

The reaction of disappointed fans

Many fans shared their opinions online about the alleged AI usage. One post read, “The Great Duffer brother used Chatgpt to write Stranger Things Season 5. WTF man, now we know why season 5 sucked. #StrangerThings5.” Another added, “So they really used ChatGPT for this script? WTF. Now we know why the finale felt different & incomplete.” Others compared the ending unfavorably to Game of Thrones, which still faces criticism years after its conclusion. The finale has received a high number of 1-star reviews on IMDb, especially from viewers in Saudi Arabia and South Asia.

so they used chatgpt, character ai and consulted reddit I need y’all to be mad MAD at this. just a slap on the face to every artist who’s fighting back against this shit, especially in the industry. fucking losers both of them pic.twitter.com/V1qW6M2NRf — Mikey (@miwibeams) January 12, 2026

About Stranger Things

Set in 1980s Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things follows a group of friends whose lives are upended when Will Byers disappears. Led by Eleven, a girl with telekinetic powers, they uncover the Upside Down, a dangerous parallel world filled with sinister creatures and hidden government secrets. Across its nine-year run the series charted their efforts to protect Hawkins and close the gateway between worlds.

