Home

Entertainment

Dulhania 3 in the works? Varun Dhawan spills the beans

Dulhania 3 in the works? Varun Dhawan spills the beans

During a recent media interaction, Varun Dhawan was quoted saying that their team has already discussed the possible sequel to their Dulhania franchise.

Dulhania 3 on the cards? (Image Credits: Instagram)

Post sharing the screen for the first time in their debut movie, Student Of The Year, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were seen together in the films Kalank, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Movie buffs have always been in awe of their electrifying chemistry and it looks like they will get to see these two sharing screen space once again. Yes! you heard it right. During a recent media interaction, Varun Dhawan was quoted saying that their team has already discussed the possible sequel to their Dulhania franchise and all of them are even eager for it.

Trending Now

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan revealed that they want something really exciting for the third installment so that the fans are also equally interested and excited to watch the film. The Bawaal star further said that filmmaker Shashank Khaitan is working on a script good enough for the franchise. Varun Dhawan stated that he and Alia Bhatt would love to work with each other again.

Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut

Basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt is gearing up to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The film will also see Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman fame and Jamie Dornan known for the Fifty Shades franchise in the lead alongside Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Jon Kortajarena, Archie Madekwe in supporting roles. The project will talk about an international intelligence agent Rachel Stone who is on a mission to protect the mysterious MacGuffin known as The Heart.

In addition to this, she will also play the lead in Farhar Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif.

Varun Dhawan’s lineup

Varun Dhawan who was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal co-starring Janhvi Kapoor will next appear in Sanki. Directed by Anurag Singh, the venture will revolve around a police officer who retires after an accident during a case investigation. After several years, he is forced to relive the past as shares the tale with his friend’s son. The movie’s primary cast will also include Parineeti Chopra and Naveen Singh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES