Film actor Dulquer Salmaan has been accused of body shaming by a woman journalist. According to the reports, Dulquer Salmaan used the photos of the woman journalist in his movie Varane Avashyamund without informing her or taking her consent before hand because of which she took to micro-blogging site Twitter and accused the actor of body shaming.

Sharing a screenshot of her photo from the movie, which is currently available on Netflix, she wrote, "Dear @dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm Thank you for the feature in your film but I'd like you to excuse me from body-shaming on a public forum. The concerned image was used without my consent & knowledge in your film. I'd like to claim ownership of the same. Varane Avashyamund. (sic)."

"While the legal suites would follow, how about a public apology for now? (sic)," she added in another tweet.

However, the actor instantly apologized for the incident and sad sorry to the woman. He wrote, “We take full responsibility for the error on our behalf. Will look into it with concerned departments of the film to understand how the images were sourced. I apologise from my end and from the film as well as @DQWayfarerFilm for any difficulties caused. It wasnt intentional (sic).”

The director of the film, Anoop Sathyan, also apologized to the journalist and wrote,”First of all we are extremely sorry for the discomfort caused. There wasn’t any intention to disrespect or objectify women, as the content of this film is in itself against sexism. We do state our apology on behalf of the technical crew of this film (sic).