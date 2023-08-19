Home

Dulquer Salmaan On King Of Kotha: ‘It Is My Most Expensive Film To Date’

South heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan recently confirmed that his forthcoming flick, The King Of Kotha, is his biggest film to date in terms of its scale and budget.

Dulquer Salmaan on King Of Kotha. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dulquer Salmaan fans are unable to contain their excitement to witness his next, King Of Kotha, on the silver screen. The highly-awaited drama is slated to reach the cinema halls on August 24. As the release nears, the south actor is presently on a promotional spree for his next. Touted to be a gangster drama, the upcoming film is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy. During a recent media interaction, DQ confirmed that The King Of Kotha is his biggest film to date, in terms of its scale and budget.

Dulquer Salmaan On King Of Kotha

DQ was quoted saying that he thinks his journey toward the film was very organic. He added that by working across industries, he now feels he can dub his films and bring them to audiences. Dulquer Salmaan said, “So we pushed as much as we can, in terms of budget, and scale for ‘King Of Kotha’. We went all out! It is my most expensive film to date. It is the biggest film we have produced as a company. And I think the goal is to give that big spectacle.”

Dulquer Salmaan further opened up about why it is important to deliver a visual spectacle for the viewers to come to the theatres, especially after the pandemic. He revealed that he believes that if one wants to draw people to cinemas now, they have to offer a theatrical experience. The Hey Sinamika star further added that there has to be some kind of spectacle as people need that value for their money. He was quoted saying, “They need entertainment on a larger scale. I think Malayalam cinema has been more budget focused. We always worry about going bigger, but I think this whole lockdown, and people watching our cinema, has changed that. So now we have a lot more courage to push the envelope.”

All About King Of Kotha

Financed by Dulquer Salmaan’s home banner Wayfarer Films in association with Zee Studios, King Of Kotha is set in a crime-infested town ruled by a gangster Kannan. In order to bring his gang down and seek revenge, Inspector Shahul carefully plots the return of the ‘King’.

