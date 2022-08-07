Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are rumored to be dating. The love affair has been going on for a long time now. The two have never shied away from showing off their affection toward each other. They have shown in public that the two are very good friends and share a great bond. However, they haven’t confirmed dating each other. During the promotions of Sita Ramam, lead actor Dulquer Salmaan was asked to share a secret. News18 asked whether Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are dating. To this, Dulquer said, he doesn’t know but would love to see as he likes them together. “I wouldn’t know, I am very close to them but I respect everybody. I am not that friend who would ask ‘whom are you dating?’. If someone wants to tell me, they’ll tell me. I haven’t observed them as such, but I do like them together. I like the pairing”, Dulquer Salmaan told the portal.Also Read - Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's Period Love Drama Garners Love From Audience on Day 1 - Check Detailed Collection Reports

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s rumored affair was the main topic at the Koffee With Karan after Ananya confirmed that Vijay Deverakonda is in a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna without revealing much. When Karan asked Ananya to confirm who is Vijay dating, she said, “He is in rush…rush to meet Mika Singh.” The star was not surprised by it and just laughed it off saying- ‘You really think so?’ Also Read - Liger First Review Out: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's PAN India Sports Actioner Leaves Censor Board in Awe

When Karan Johar asked Vijay to break the silence on the same, he said ‘I have a lot of fans who admire me and I don’t want to break anyone’s heart’. Then, Vijay mentioned that he is ‘good friends’ with Rashmika and said, “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created.” Also Read - Sita Ramam Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan & Mrunal Thakur's Performance In Period Love Saga Leaves Netizens Spellbound