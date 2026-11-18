Dulquer Salmaan opens up about online trolling, says negative comments push him to take risks

Dulquer Salmaan says he no longer carries anger over online hate, reveals how he deals with criticism

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Dulquer Salmaan (PC: Instagram)

Actor Dulquer Salmaan believes that criticism and online negativity are part of an actor’s journey. While negative comments once affected him deeply, the actor says he has gradually learnt to deal with them. He now uses criticism as motivation to experiment with different roles and push himself as a performer.

Dulquer Salmaan opens up about online negativity

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Dulquer was asked about an earlier conversation in which he had spoken about carrying anger and remembering hurtful comments made about him. Responding to the question, the actor said that he has learnt not to take such comments too seriously because there is often no logic behind them. He also said that his intention has always been to be part of good films and take up interesting roles. “I think it affects me less over time because I’ve realised there’s no real logic behind it. My intent has always been to do great cinema and take up great roles.

I don’t think I’m insincere as an actor, whether I’m doing a good film or not. Yet, I receive a certain amount of negativity, which I’ve now realised all actors go through,” he said.

Dulquer Salmaan says criticism pushes him to take risks

The I’m Game star further explained that actors sometimes feel they are being targeted because they are so focused on their own careers. However, seeing other actors face similar criticism has helped him understand that negativity is common in the film industry.

Dulquer admitted that negative comments still affect him, but he now tries to turn them into something positive. He said such opinions encourage him to take up challenging characters and prove himself.

“I’m still aware of it, though, and in a way, that’s good because it drives me and gives me direction. If there’s a section of people who believe I can’t do something, I want to tackle it or attempt it. My choices have also been influenced by that. I take up films and characters that scare or challenge me, and I think that helps me grow as an actor. I don’t carry as much angst anymore,” he added.

On the work front, Salmaan is preparing for the release of his upcoming Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the inspirational drama also features Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan in important roles. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 20, 2026.