Dune Part 3 teaser trailer Twitter review: Robert Pattinson, Timothee Chalamet, and Zendaya impress fans, netizens call it ‘Absolute work of art’

The excitement around Dune: Part Three is growing as new footage gives fans another glimpse of Paul Atreides and his enemies. Robert Pattinson's Scytale, Timothée Chalamet's intense performance and the film's visuals have become major talking point on social media.

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Dune Part 3 (PC: YouTube)

The world of Dune is preparing for another dramatic chapter, and fans are already discussing what could be one of the biggest cinematic releases of the year. Dune: Part Three has returned to the spotlight with a new teaser trailer, giving audiences more glimpses of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, Zendaya’s Chani, and Robert Pattinson’s mysterious Scytale. While the film is still weeks away from its theatrical release, the latest footage has sparked conversations on social media. From Robert Pattinson’s unusual voice and screen presence to the film’s grand visuals, viewers have plenty to say about Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming science-fiction – Dune: Part Three.

Dune Part 3 teaser trailer Twitter reactions

The latest Dune Part 3 teaser trailer has received an enthusiastic response from fans, with Robert Pattinson’s Scytale emerging as one of the biggest talking points. Several viewers are particularly impressed by his voice modulation and the unusual way he has approached the character.

A number of fans have also praised the visuals and the darker atmosphere of the upcoming film. Some social media users believe Pattinson could deliver one of the most memorable performances in the franchise, while others are excited about seeing him share screen space with Timothée Chalamet.

The new footage has also sparked discussions about the story’s direction. Fans are curious to see whether Paul will remain a ruthless ruler or become a more complicated character as the consequences of his decisions catch up with him.

The X reactions suggest that audiences are eagerly waiting to see the conflict between Paul and Scytale, along with the emotional developments involving Chani.

Check reactions for Dune Part 3 teaser trailer

#DunePartThree gonna break ALL the records even when its going against Doomsday — Evan (@HarrisHarrisev9) November 25, 2026

New teaser trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s ‘DUNE: PART THREE’, the epic conclusion to his sci-fi trilogy. Set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium, the film sees him confront the consequences of his reign and a sweeping conspiracy. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. In theaters December 18. #DunePartThree #Dune — FRESH Movie Trailers (@FTZNews1) November 24, 2026

Pattinson as Scytale is gonna be one for the history books. I genuinely don’t think I could be any more excited for this, cannot believe it’s less than a month away until we witness history #dune3 #dune — Reeceeds7 (@reeceeds7) November 24, 2026

An absolute work of art.#DunePartThree https://t.co/mAO2HzO0NJ — YJS (@Saii_269) November 23, 2026

#dune3 will be the winner — divyansh Shrivastava (@divyanshShriv15) November 24, 2026

Cant wait for Dune 3 btw, I really dont know what direction they take.. First Trailer you think HE becomes the Villain 100% and Second Trailer you think HE will be the greatest Anti Hero ever created..! #Dune3 — JamerLama (@JamerLama) November 24, 2026

‍ This movie just looks insane!!. I am so hyped. Roll on Dec 15th #DunePartThree https://t.co/rGheD9FJJe — Darren (@Darfitz87) November 24, 2026

It’s hereeee!!!

I told you the “FINAL TRAILER” came too early haha. WB drops via IGN new teaser of #DunePartThree!

The epic conclusion starring #TimotheeChalamet, #RobertPattinson, #Zendaya & Co hits theatres on DEC 18, head to head with #AvengersDoomsday https://t.co/hidQcsUEQt — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) November 24, 2026

#AvengersDoomsday will earn more, but #Dune3 will be a better film. — Naman Singh (@Naman_IMAX) November 24, 2026

Dune Part 3 cast and plot

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three is based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune Messiah. The film continues the story after Paul Atreides takes control of the Imperium and becomes its emperor. However, ruling the empire comes with its own challenges. Set approximately 17 years after the events of Dune: Part Two, the upcoming film follows Paul as he faces political conspiracies, powerful enemies and the consequences of his growing influence. The cast of Dune Part 3 includes:

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Robert Pattinson as Scytale

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho/Hayt

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides

Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam

Isaach de Bankolé as Farok

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUNE (@dunemovie)

Dune Part 3 release date

Dune: Part Three is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 18, 2026. The upcoming film will mark Denis Villeneuve’s final chapter in his current Dune trilogy. For Indian audiences, the film will release in English and Hindi on December 18, 2026, with selected previews beginning December 16, 2026.