Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Movie Review: The fantasy action-dramedy is a dystopian joyride about wizards, witchcraft, monsters and dragons. A perfect weekend watch despite its predictable plot.

Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Movie Review: Cinema is one of the youngest art forms which offers the easiest escapism with its diverse and imaginative storytelling. The boom in computer graphics and VFX technology has enables screenwriters and filmmakers to extend the horizons of their artistry by creating a larger-than-life world. Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is an independent fantasy heist action dramedy based on the popular video game series. It focuses on the universal themes of family, honesty, gratitude, honour, greed, cruelty and compassion. From stories of Lord of The Rings, Harry Potter, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Panchatantra and Arabian Knights, all highlight upon adventure, humour, friendship, evil and humanity above all. The action-adventure directed by Jonathan Goldstein is a simple yet engaging story which aims at entertainment along with preaching human values without getting philosophical.

WHAT’S THE STORY ALL ABOUT

Edgin Darvis, a noble man turned into a thief after his wife was murdered by a red wizard plans a heist in Goldstein’s mythical world of monsters and humans. Darvis forms a team with Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), Forge (Hugh Grant) and the ‘sorcerer’ Simon (Justice Smith) to loot a resurrection tablet. He wants to use its magical powers to bring his wife back to life so that they can live happily with their daughter Kira (Chloe Coleman). The team partners with a mysterious wizard Sofina who turns out to be a red wizard and betrays Darvis and Holga as they end up in prison. Darvis must break free from captivity with Holga’s help in order to get back his daughter and resurrect his wife. What follows is a game of cat and mouse in this roller coaster cinematic joyride.

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS HAS POWERFUL PERFORMANCES BY ITS STELLAR CAST

Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a movie with predictable plot yet doesn’t not lose grip over the engagement quotient. The soulful narrative, action, VFX and dystopian fantasy world of wizards, monsters, dragons, bards, paladin’s and other supernatural elements keeps you hooked to the screens. Chris Pines who won many hearts with his portrayal of the strong, brave, charming and passionate love interest of Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman does a decent job in the fantasy actioner. Chris plays a flawed character with his inner struggles with utmost ease and artistic finesse. Michelle Rodriguez, better known as Letty Ortiz in Fast & Furious franchise, essays one of the most power characters in the movie. Apart from her emotional availability in intense sequences with Chloe Coleman, she also nails the action scenes. She gets into the skin of a barbarian warrior and gives it her best shot. Hugh Grant as the funny yet loathsome antagonist with his witty one-liners and eloquent dialogue delivery is probably among the lovable on-screen villains. Regé-Jean Page steals the show despite limited screen presence as Xenk Yendar, the only character who is more ethically rooted and sees goodness in everyone. Justice Smith as Simon and Sophia Lillis as Doric are convincing in their roles. Smith’s comic timing and Sophia’s spontaneity in horse-chasing sequence are some of the best entertaining and visually appealing scenes. Daisy Head as the frightening and mighty wizard Sofina gives a nuanced performance and does justice to her character.

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS IS A FAMILY ENTERTAINER MEANT FOR PRE-TEENS

For a long time, there was a dearth of films for those who have been grown-up watching Walt Disney’s cartoons, Tintin, Asterix & Obelix and The Chronicles of Narnia. The movie has edge-of-the-seat moments for the audience and the brilliant visual effects and cinematography have enabled the filmmaker in executing his vision. However, the story of Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is old wine presented in new bottle. The movie buffs hooked to Game of Thrones and other fantasy stories easily get an idea towards the beginning of the film how it is going to end. So those hoping for some plot twists and unexpected revelations need to lower their expectations. The screenplay by Jonathan and his co-writers John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio is targeted at the pre-teens and is meant to be a family entertainer. There is a dragon off course and is one of the most aesthetically captured action-packed scene from a fantasy film. Apart from the visuals and acting prowess, the emotional narrative and human values are the core of the story. What keeps you engaged is the struggle of a man who is trying hard to be a good father to his daughter and wants to make things right for his family. So, the film could be a turn-off for those looking for realism as they would end up watching the Westernized version of desi family entertainers.

At a time when filmmakers and viewers are addicted to too much dark content, Dungeons And Dragons is a slice-of-life fantasy saga for your weekend watch. A one-time watch for kids, their parents and grandparents looking for the perfect bedtime story about good and evil.

Stars: 3

