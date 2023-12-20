Home

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Shah Rukh Khan’s Film to Open Lower Than Gadar 2, Good Word-of-Mouth Highly Important – Check Details

Dunki has estimated a good opening day business. The numbers might be lower than Pathaan and Jawan but a Rajkumar Hirani film always grows with time on the basis of good word-of-mouth. Check the first-day details here.

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Prediction

Dunki opening day box office update: Dunki-mania has begun in theatres. The first-day first-shows are booked and the Shah Rukh Khan fans are all set to welcome him on-screen for the third time this year. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani who believes in letting the content appeal to the audience sans any grand promotion or marketing buzz. The strategy has worked for him in the past with a hundred per cent success ratio but things seem a little different with Dunki considering it’s not a solo release.

Dunki has hit the screens on Thursday with Salaar: CeaseFire releasing a day after. The SRK starrer is a light-hearted story of friendship, romance and patriotism. The film’s advance booking is decent and not extraordinary like Pathaan or Jawan – both of which created havoc at the Box Office in terms of their pre-ticket sales. As of 7 pm on Wednesday, Dunki sold 4.49 lakh tickets, collecting a gross amount of Rs 12.57 crore for its opening day business, as reported by the trade website sacnilk. The film will be finishing its advance booking run for the opening day at around Rs 15 crore gross which is way less than what Pathaan, Jawan or even Gadar 2 collected from their advance ticket sales.

Check the opening day box office collection of the top five Bollywood films of 2023:

Jawan: Rs 75 crore Animal: Rs 63.8 crore Pathaan: Rs 57 crore Tiger 3: Rs 53.3 crore Gadar 2: Rs 40.1 crore

While Pathaan collected Rs 30.01 crore gross, Jawan earned a whopping Rs 40.75 crore gross. With spot-bookings combined, Dunki is expected to open between Rs 30-32 crore nett in India which is a decent figure considering the genre of the film. It will be interesting to see the Saturday collection once both Dunki and Salaar have received reviews and word-of-mouth on social media.

Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is expected to open in the range of Rs 40-50 crore in India. It is a big figure for a film but the subsequent success will depend on its reviews. All set for the battle then? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Dunki!

