Home

Entertainment

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Takes a Good Start But FAILS to Match Jawan And Pathaan Craze – Check Analysis!

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Takes a Good Start But FAILS to Match Jawan And Pathaan Craze – Check Analysis!

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's film, which revolves around a group of friends and their desire to travel, did rather well at the box office on its first day of release - Check detailed reports!

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Takes a Good Start But FAILS to Match Jawan And Pathaan Craze - Check Analysis!

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ was launched with great excitement and received a mixed reception on December 21, 2023. Despite the emotional effect of Rajkumar Hirani’s film leaving some admirers in tears, many others felt it lacked sufficient impact. The movie opened to a domestic gross of Rs 30 crore nett on Thursday, making it the seventh-largest opening of the year after Jawan, Animal, Pathaan, Tiger 3, Gadar 2, and Adipurush. The comedy-drama also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Thus far this year, Shah Rukh Khan’s film has had the lowest opening gross. Jawan earned Rs 89.5 crore on the first day of its release, whereas his film Pathaan, according to Sacnilk.com, made Rs 57 crore.

Trending Now

Dunki Box Office Collection Reports For Day 1

Dunki surpassed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 15.81 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 15.73 crore), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 11.1 crore), and Dream Girl 2 (Rs 10.69 crore), despite being Shah Rukh Khan’s least successful film of the year according to opening day data.

You may like to read

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel believed that a positive word of mouth could ensure terrific. He said, “#Dunki Day 1 is headed towards ₹ 30 Cr + in India as per very early estimates. Strong Opening considering the social drama genre & mid week non holiday release..Positive word of mouth could ensure terrific trending from Sat to Monday !! (sic).”

Dunki Day 1 Collection Reports:

#Dunki Day 1 is headed towards ₹ 30 Cr + in India as per very early estimates. Strong Opening considering the social drama genre & mid week non holiday release.. Positive word of mouth could ensure terrific trending from Sat to Monday !! #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/TqRr6SXSO1 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 21, 2023

Dunki vs Salaar Box Office Collection

Hombale Films ‘Salaar’ debuted on December 22, a day after JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films’ Dunki opened in theatres. While Dunki had its solo premiere on Thursday, Prashanth Neel’s Salaar was released in many languages nationwide and will have fierce competition.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film had a strong opening weekend at the box office, but it’s unclear how Prabhas’ film would affect revenue. With a first-day gross above Rs 60 crore, Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is predicted to beat Dunki.

India.com’s review of Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani’s film read – “Dunki is for the family, especially the Indian families who are so closely knitted, find happiness in the tiniest of achievements and always look for reasons to celebrate together. It does to you what cinema should do – tickle you hard, give you an experience of a lifetime, take you back to your happy memories and at the same time, leave you with something to think about. Dunki is joyous and has a big heart.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.