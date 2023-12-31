Home

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 10: SRK-Starrer Performs Well on Second Saturday, Likely to Cross Rs 200 Crore On New Year’s Weekend – Check Detailed Report

As compared to Friday numbers, Shah Rukh Khan starrer sees a slight growth in the business on Saturday. It is expected that the film will do well on New Year's weekend.

Dunki Box Office Collection

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Dunki was released in theatres on December 21, 2023. This marks the third release of SRK this year after Pathaan and Jawan turned out to be a massive hit among audiences. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the SRK-starrer is likely to earn over Rs 176 crore in India by Saturday. Back on Friday, the film made around Rs 7 crore in all languages and on Saturday the report claimed that SRK’s third film will be making Rs 9.25 crore. With that, the overall collection of the film in all languages in India is Rs 176 crore nett.

Further, it is expected that the film might touch a lifetime collection of Rs 200 crore. However, since Sunday is 31st December and New Year’s Eve, it could change the fate of the film as it is expected to draw an audience at the movie hall. The cinema halls will witness no big release till the time Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter hits the theatre on January 25, 2024.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki had a clash with Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. While Dunki was released on December 21, 2023, the Prabhas-starrer went out on December 22, 2023. As of now, both movies will have enough time and space at the box office to perform their best till the second last week of January.

Dunki India box office numbers

According to the report, Dunki amassed ₹160.22 crore in its first week, with Friday contributing ₹7 crore to the total. On its tenth day, Dunki is anticipated to generate ₹8.83 crore net across all languages in India. As of now, the film’s cumulative earnings stand at ₹176.05 crore.

About Dunki

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and he has co-wrote the movie with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijaat Joshi. The movie is a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love. Apart from SRK and Taapsee Pannu in the lead, the movie also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover, in pivotal roles.

The movie is about four friends who wish to settle abroad. However, unable to clear the immigration exam, they tend to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

