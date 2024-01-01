Home

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Makes Slow Growth, Earns Rs 12 Crore on Second Sunday – Check Full Analysis After New Year Weekend

Dunki managed to earn decent numbers at the Box Office after the New Year's weekend. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is moving slowly towards the benchmark of Rs 200 crore.

Dunki box office latest update: Dunki is keeping up with its slow pace at the Box Office. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has finished its second weekend at the ticket window and collections look decent from here. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki enjoys a niche audience and is a feel-good dramedy amid back-to-back doses of action on-screen. On Sunday, the film collected in the range of Rs 12 crore nett in India, taking the total of 11 days to around Rs 188 crore.

The film collected a total of around Rs 34 crore in its second weekend alone and while it’s not a celebratory figure, it manages to make the overall collections look fair. Interestingly, the difference between Dunki and Salaar‘s second Sunday collection is not a lot. The Prabhas starrer collected around Rs 14 crore on its 10th day while the SRK-Taapsee Pannu starrer remained in the range of Rs 12 crore.

Check The 11-Day Box Office Breaup of Dunki – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Thursday: Rs 29.2 crore

Friday: Rs 20.12 crore

Saturday: Rs 25.61 crore

Sunday: Rs 30.7 crore

Monday: Rs 24.32 crore

Tuesday: Rs 11.56 crore

Wednesday: Rs 10.5 crore

Thursday: Rs 8.21 crore

Friday: Rs 7 crore

Saturday: Rs 9 crore

Sunday: Rs 12 crore

Total: Rs 188.22 crore

Dunki is expected to continue its slow but decent run at the Box Office in the absence of any other big release until ‘Merry Christmas’, ‘Main Atal Hoon’ and ‘Fighter’ later this month. The film will be able to cross Rs 200 crore at the ticket window but it will be interesting to see if it can near Rs 300 crore in its overall run in India. What are your expectations from its lifetime figure here? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office on Dunki!

