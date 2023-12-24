Home

Entertainment

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Revives Fortunes, to Get Benefit From Long Weekend – Check Detailed Report

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Revives Fortunes, to Get Benefit From Long Weekend – Check Detailed Report

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 3: Rs 150 Crore For Shah Rukh Khan Starrer! Here's The Complete Detailed Report For This Christmas 2023 Movie.

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 3 Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Revives Fortunes, to Get Benefit From Long Weekend - Check Detailed Report

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 3: Amidst a competitive box office landscape, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s collaboration Dunki witnessed a powerful resurgence on day 3, soaring past earlier expectations and regaining momentum. The heartfelt comedy-drama, led by the charismatic SRK alongside a talented ensemble of Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal, pulled in an impressive Rs 26.6 crore on its third day of release.

Trending Now

After experiencing a slight dip in its collections on day 2, Dunki stormed back into the limelight, captivating audiences and significantly supporting its overall box office standing. This substantial surge on day three contributed notably to Dunki’s three-day net India total, which now stands at an admirable Rs 75.32 crore. Dunki had earned Rs 150 crore gross worldwide in its first three days.

You may like to read

Despite facing stiff competition from the much-anticipated Salaar, Dunki’s poignant narrative resonated with viewers, drawing them into the heartfelt tale of friendship and the pursuit of dreams. Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial prowess, coupled with Shah Rukh Khan’s magnetic presence, continues to be a driving force behind the film’s appeal. As the weekend unfolds, industry pundits anticipate further growth and continued patronage for Dunki, bolstered by positive word-of-mouth and Khan’s loyal fanbase. It is also said that Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of 2023 will cross Rs 100 crore in India as it’s a long weekend with Christmas holiday (December 25). Dunki will get benefit from Christmas and the film will definately pass the Monday test.

reviews Dunki and one of the excerpts read – “Dunki is for the family, especially the Indian families who are so closely knitted, find happiness in the tiniest of achievements and always look for reasons to celebrate together. It does to you what cinema should do – tickle you hard, give you an experience of a lifetime, take you back to your happy memories and at the same time, leave you with something to think about. Dunki is joyous and has a big heart.” Read the full review.

Stay tuned for more updates as Dunki continues its cinematic journey, navigating the highs and lows of the box office terrain.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.