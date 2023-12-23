Home

Dunki Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Struggles to Draw Audience on Day 2, Mints Rs 20 Crore- Check Detailed Reports!

Dunki Box Office Collection: On Day 2, Shah Rukh Khan‘s film Dunki witnessed a slow growth as the film struggled to bring the audience to the theatre. According to an early estimate report on Sacnilk.com, Rajkumar Hirani’s film has earned only Rs 20 crore. On the day of opening, the film only managed to mint Rs 30 crore. So far, the film has earned a total of Rs 49.20 crore.

As per the report, the movie achieved an overall 31.22 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Friday. Mumbai and Chennai exhibited the highest occupancy compared to other cities in India. Dunki was released on the 21st. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Early estimates for Dunki day 2 all-India NBOC is ₹21 crore+ NBOC weekend will be big.”

According to The Indian Express Report, the SRK-starrer has a total of 988 shows in the Delhi-NCR which witnessed a 33% occupancy. On the other hand, in Mumbai, there were a total of 700 shows which saw an occupancy of 46%.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan took to Instagram and dropped a picture which informed the worldwide earning of the film. According to the picture, the movie has earned a total of Rs 58 crore worldwide. While sharing the post, Gauri wrote, “Badi door se aaye the… ab lag raha hai badi door tak jayenge, aapke pyaar ke saath.”

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)



About the film Dunki

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki‘ unfolds as a touching narrative of friendship, emotions, love, and a yearning for one’s homeland. The film follows a group of friends aspiring to explore better life opportunities in a foreign country. Faced with the challenge of clearing the immigration exam, the friends resort to an unconventional route, commonly referred to as the ‘donkey flight,’ to cross borders illegally. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Satish Shah, and Boman Irani in key roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.