Dunki Box Office Collection: SRK-starrer Mints Rs 332 Crore Worldwide

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the main roles, Dunki was released in theaters on December 21. As of now, the film has garnered a global box office revenue exceeding Rs 332 globally.

Shah Rukh Khan recently released his much-awaited third film of the year, ‘Dunki.’ Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, it features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Booman Irani, and others in key roles. The movie initially witnessed a slow start at the box office. However, in the first weekend, the SRK-starrer performed well. Globally, the film has grossed over Rs. 332 crore as of Day 9.

‘Dunki’ made a decent opening on the day of its release, minting Rs 30 crore on day 1. However, critics mentioned that the numbers were comparatively low compared to SRK’s other films of the year, including ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan.’ While ‘Pathaan’ made Rs 57 crore on day one, ‘Jawan’ minted Rs 75 crore on the first day of its release. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani’s film has so far made Rs 161 crore nett in India and is expected to comfortably pass the Rs 200 crore mark over its second weekend. It is expected to cross the Rs 350 crore mark in the coming weekend.

On Thursday, ‘Dunki’ recorded an overall occupancy of 14.36 per cent. The film had 647 shows in Mumbai, where it achieved an 18.50 per cent occupancy, and in the Delhi-NCR region, it had around 875 shows with a 12.50 per cent occupancy. ‘Dunki’ competes with Prabhas’ ‘Salaar,’ which recently crossed the Rs 500 crore mark globally and earned approximately Rs 100 crore in the Hindi market alone.

‘Dunki’ marks Shah Rukh’s third release. The movie is a tale of heartwarming friendships, emotions, and love. It revolves around four friends who aim to settle abroad. However, unable to clear the immigration exam, all four friends take a dangerous route called the ‘Donkey Route’ to cross abroad borders illegally.

