Home

Entertainment

Dunki Celebrations: First Day First Show of SRK-starrer Witnesses Massive Fanfare Across India

Dunki Celebrations: First Day First Show of SRK-starrer Witnesses Massive Fanfare Across India

First day, first show of SRK-starrer Dunki has been celebrated with massive fanfare. SRK's fans ensured that day one of 'Dunki' should be nothing less than a celebration.

First day of Dunki celebrated with massive fanfare.

The wait is finally over! Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film, ‘Dunki,’ has finally reached theatres on Thursday (December 21, 2023). Amid the massive buzz around the film, fans celebrated the first-day show like a festival on Thursday. From firecrackers to dhols, several cities in India witnessed fanfare on the release day of the film. ‘Dunki‘ marks Shah Rukh’s third release this year after ‘Pathaan‘ in January and ‘Jawan’ in September.

Trending Now

On fans’ special request, the first show of the SRK-starrer in India premiered as early as 5.55 am at Mumbai’s iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy. SRK’s fans ensured that day one of ‘Dunki‘ should be nothing less than a celebration. Several videos and pictures of massive celebrations surfaced online, wherein fans can be seen bursting crackers, cutting the cake, celebrating with Dhol, and even dancing inside the theatres.

You may like to read

Take a look here:

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki‘ is a heartwarming tale of friendship, emotions, love, and longing for the homeland. The movie is about a bunch of friends who aim to visit a foreign country in search of better life opportunities. However, unable to clear the immigration exam, the group of friends takes an illegal path known as the ‘donkey flight’ route to cross the borders.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the movie also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Satish Shah, and Boman Irani in key roles. The film has been written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. Also, during the advance booking of the film, the SRK-starrer collected ₹ 10.3 crore, selling 3,62,027 tickets for Day 1, across India.

Meanwhile, one day before the release of the film, the makers of the movie hosted a special screening of ‘Dunki’ in Mumbai. The event was attended by various B-town celebs, including Sunny Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, and Gauri Khan, among others.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.