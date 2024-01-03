Home

Entertainment

Dunki Crosses Rs 200 Crore at Indian Box Office in 13 Days, Becomes Shah Rukh Khan’s Fourth Film in The Club – Check Detailed Analysis

Dunki Crosses Rs 200 Crore at Indian Box Office in 13 Days, Becomes Shah Rukh Khan’s Fourth Film in The Club – Check Detailed Analysis

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has been performing decently at the Box Office worldwide. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is one of the most successful films of the year and has now created a new record for the actor. Check this out.

Dunki crosses Rs 200 crore, becomes 4th highest-grossing film of SRK

Dunki Box Office New Record: Dunki is doing decent business at the Indian Box Office. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has entered the Rs 200 crore club and has got a new record to break at the domestic ticket window. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is a breezy romantic dramedy with Taapsee Pannu in the lead opposite Shah Rukh. After its 13-day run at the Box Office, Dunki stands at Rs 200.62 crore nett in India.

Trending Now

The film has emerged as SRK’s fourth film in the club after Jawan, Pathaan and Chennai Express. In fact, it is expected to surpass the lifetime total of the 2013 film by the end of its third week. The Rohit Shetty directorial collected Rs 227.13 crore in India in its overall run and Dunki might be able to go past this figure somewhere next week.

You may like to read

Check The 13-Day Box Office Breakup of Dunki in India – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Thursday: Rs 29.2 crore

Friday: Rs 20.12 crore

Saturday: Rs 25.61 crore

Sunday: Rs 30.7 crore

Monday: Rs 24.32 crore

Tuesday: Rs 11.56 crore

Wednesday: Rs 10.5 crore

Thursday: Rs 8.21 crore

Friday: Rs 7 crore

Saturday: Rs 9 crore

Sunday: Rs 11.5 crore

Monday: Rs 9.05 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.85 crore

Total: Rs 200.62 crore

Also starring Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar in supporting roles, the film was released as the big Christmas offering to the fans on December 24. It also faced a clash with Prabhas’ starrer Salaar: CeaseFire which hit the screens a day later. Dunki is running around Rs 410 crore gross worldwide. It has already surpassed Dilwale to become the fourth highest-grossing film of SRK’s career in India.

Check The Top 5 Films of Shah Rukh Khan at Indian Box Office – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Jawan (2023): Rs 640.25 crore Pathaan (2023): Rs 543.09 crore Chennai Express (2013): Rs 227.13 crore Dunki (2013): Rs 200.62 crore (running) Dilwale (2015): Rs 148.72 crore

Dunki has no other big competitor at the Box Office until Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathy, on January 12. The film is expected to finish its lifetime run at around Rs 300 crore. Anything above that would be a fantastic addition to its overall run. What are your expectations from it? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Dunki!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.