Dunki Drop 1: Netizens Hail SRK-Taapsee Pannu’s Immigrant Dramedy – ‘Sure Shot Hatrick’, – Check Reactions

Dunki Drop 1: Fans have been praising the first teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's social dramedy, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. - Check Reactions

Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with the first teaser of his social dramedy Dunki. The movie is based on the immigrant crisis where Indians have to struggle for getting visas in their pursuit to travel abroad. Shah Rukh and his family members are hell bent to get a Visa to travel to London, come what may. Apart from Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal is also shown in the movie. However, it is still not revealed whether he makes cameo in the movie or is it a major role alongside SRK. Netizens hailed the teaser and predicted that Shah Rukh will deliver yet another blockbuster with Dunki.

FANS HAIL SHAH RUKH KHAN’S DUNKI DROP 1 TEASER:

SRK is all set for a sure shot hattrick win streak with Dunki. #DunkiDrop1 https://t.co/ydA58I2GBr — andh bhakt ka baap Farhan pathaan (@andhbhaktkabap1) November 2, 2023

A heartwarming story filled with dreams, friendship, love, and the essence of “Home.” Exciting news about the upcoming movie #DunkiDrop1, releasing in cinemas this Christmas with an incredible cast! #DunkiMovie — Crypto Bunny (@ehsanjutt786) November 2, 2023

Hardcore Emotions and Power Packed Comedy The Raju hirani directorial #Dunki is going to be the HIGHEST GROSSER OF THE YEAR #DunkiDrop1 #ShahRukhKhan #RajuHirani#HappyBirthdaySRK #DunkiTeaser pic.twitter.com/ZdRh6iovgY — Md Swapon Sarker (@SRKianSwapon) November 2, 2023

“nikle the hum kabhi ghar se, ghar dil se magar nahi nikla ”

ITS A FANTASTIC TEASER #DunkiDrop1 #DunkiTeaser #HappyBirtydaySRK

HBD EMPEROR KHAN — ⚯͛ (@fiyaspeaks) November 2, 2023

Boman Irani ke scenes mast hone wale hai English sikhayega

Aur Hardy and party kya hi kregi Excited #DunkiDrop1#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/bL0Feeldoy — Hunter Singh ᴷᴷᴿ (@HUNTER__SINGH) November 2, 2023

#DunkiDrop1 is looking amazing.. This year is our JAWAN #SRK year n this will also smashes all the records .. lots of success n happiness#HappyBirthdaySRK — Rupeksha…..Andhbhakti Humse Na Ho Payegi (@Rupexamj) November 2, 2023

The Most Talented Frame Ever. #Dunki is going to be a Fun and Emotional Ride than ever. #RajkumarHirani will touch the nerve with his master storytelling.#HappyBirthdaySRK#DunkiDrop1 #ShahRukhKhan #DunkiTeaser pic.twitter.com/q6jy1DBj2M — Adv N Panwar (@AdvNpanwar) November 2, 2023

