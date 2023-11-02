Top Recommended Stories

Dunki Drop 1: Netizens Hail SRK-Taapsee Pannu’s Immigrant Dramedy – ‘Sure Shot Hatrick’, – Check Reactions

Dunki Drop 1: Fans have been praising the first teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's social dramedy, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. - Check Reactions

Published: November 2, 2023 1:08 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with the first teaser of his social dramedy Dunki. The movie is based on the immigrant crisis where Indians have to struggle for getting visas in their pursuit to travel abroad. Shah Rukh and his family members are hell bent to get a Visa to travel to London, come what may. Apart from Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal is also shown in the movie. However, it is still not revealed whether he makes cameo in the movie or is it a major role alongside SRK. Netizens hailed the teaser and predicted that Shah Rukh will deliver yet another blockbuster with Dunki.

FANS HAIL SHAH RUKH KHAN’S DUNKI DROP 1 TEASER:

