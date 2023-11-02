By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Dunki Drop 1: Netizens Hail SRK-Taapsee Pannu’s Immigrant Dramedy – ‘Sure Shot Hatrick’, – Check Reactions
Dunki Drop 1: Fans have been praising the first teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's social dramedy, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. - Check Reactions
Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with the first teaser of his social dramedy Dunki. The movie is based on the immigrant crisis where Indians have to struggle for getting visas in their pursuit to travel abroad. Shah Rukh and his family members are hell bent to get a Visa to travel to London, come what may. Apart from Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal is also shown in the movie. However, it is still not revealed whether he makes cameo in the movie or is it a major role alongside SRK. Netizens hailed the teaser and predicted that Shah Rukh will deliver yet another blockbuster with Dunki.
Trending Now
FANS HAIL SHAH RUKH KHAN’S DUNKI DROP 1 TEASER:
SRK is all set for a sure shot hattrick win streak with Dunki. #DunkiDrop1 https://t.co/ydA58I2GBr
— andh bhakt ka baap Farhan pathaan (@andhbhaktkabap1) November 2, 2023
You may like to read
#DunkiDrop1 : Introduction of all main characters ✅#DunkiDrop2 : Teaser ✅#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/ekJtZUnIya
— ₳₦K̶I̶₮乡 (@SRKpePHD_1000) November 2, 2023
Dunki Teaser = Speechless @iamsrk and @RajkumarHirani Combo #Dunki #DunkiTeaser #DunkiDrop1 #ShahRukhKhan #ShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #SRK https://t.co/thN5pHsfnT
— Syed Amer SDA (@amersda) November 2, 2023
A heartwarming story filled with dreams, friendship, love, and the essence of “Home.” Exciting news about the upcoming movie #DunkiDrop1, releasing in cinemas this Christmas with an incredible cast! #DunkiMovie
— Crypto Bunny (@ehsanjutt786) November 2, 2023
King’s 3rd Arrival for the BoxOffice Hunt but there is Something more than BoxOffice!! This time Talking about some Content Oriented Plot!!!
May be step to #Oscars?#HappyBirthdaySRK #KingKhan #ShahRukhKhan #Bollywood #DunkiDrop1 #Dunki #Jawan #Pathaan #DunkiTeaser #Mannat pic.twitter.com/5gkazdLi24
— NIVED ❁ (@realNivEd) November 2, 2023
Yeh character bahot famous hone wala hai#Dunkidrop1#HappyBirthdaySRK https://t.co/zjBexD0KtU
— Rahul ᴷᴷᴿ (@itsRahul_SRKian) November 2, 2023
What a Treat for @iamsrk Fan on #HappyBirthdaySRK#DunkiDrop1 #ShahRukhKhan #RajkumarHirani #DunkiTeaser #Dunki!#HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/giAkD5UrCH
— Aniket Kori (@Aniket375106945) November 2, 2023
Hardcore Emotions and Power Packed Comedy The Raju hirani directorial #Dunki is going to be the HIGHEST GROSSER OF THE YEAR #DunkiDrop1 #ShahRukhKhan #RajuHirani#HappyBirthdaySRK #DunkiTeaser pic.twitter.com/ZdRh6iovgY
— Md Swapon Sarker (@SRKianSwapon) November 2, 2023
“nikle the hum kabhi ghar se, ghar dil se magar nahi nikla ”
ITS A FANTASTIC TEASER #DunkiDrop1 #DunkiTeaser #HappyBirtydaySRK
HBD EMPEROR KHAN
— ⚯͛ (@fiyaspeaks) November 2, 2023
Boman Irani ke scenes mast hone wale hai
English sikhayega
Aur Hardy and party kya hi kregi
Excited #DunkiDrop1#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/bL0Feeldoy
— Hunter Singh ᴷᴷᴿ (@HUNTER__SINGH) November 2, 2023
#DunkiDrop1 is looking amazing.. This year is our JAWAN #SRK year n this will also smashes all the records .. lots of success n happiness#HappyBirthdaySRK
— Rupeksha…..Andhbhakti Humse Na Ho Payegi (@Rupexamj) November 2, 2023
The Most Talented Frame Ever. #Dunki is going to be a Fun and Emotional Ride than ever. #RajkumarHirani will touch the nerve with his master storytelling.#HappyBirthdaySRK#DunkiDrop1 #ShahRukhKhan #DunkiTeaser pic.twitter.com/q6jy1DBj2M
— Adv N Panwar (@AdvNpanwar) November 2, 2023
Shah Rukh in Dunki #DunkiDrop1 #Dunki #DunkiTeaser pic.twitter.com/ZqoxOuTAG6
— Filmy Opinion (@FilmyOpinion) November 2, 2023
Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.