Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal’s Journey to London Will Make You Say ‘Main Bhi Jawanga’ – Watch

Dunki Drop 1 is out on Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday as a return gift to all his fans. Rajkumar Hirani brings a saga of love and friendship this Christmas with Dunki. As mentioned by the makers, it’s not a trailer but drop 1. Dunki’s first video gives us a glimpse into the wonderful world of Rajkumar Hirani, it’s a heart-warming tale of five friends (Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar and Vicky Kaushal) and their quest to reach London shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

Dunki video unit takes you on a whirlwind roller-coaster with colourful characters portrayed by an exceptionally talented ensemble cast that also includes Boman Irani. It begins with the song Badi Door Se Aayein Hain, sung by Sonu Nigam, written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Pritam and it showcases Shah Rukh Khan aka soldier’s journey to keep a promise as he walks in a desert. For Hardy aka SRK, his friends are family and they mean the world to him. He says, “My only family is these 4 stubborn fools who want to go to London”.

Dunki Drop 1 also has a train sequence, glimpses of Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. In the end of the video, there is another drop’s announcement that reads, Dunki Drop 2 Comming Soon’.

Watch Dunki Drop 1 Video:



Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release this December 2023.

Celebrate Christmas 2023 with your entire family with Dunki, a heartwarming story of a soldier’s journey to keep a promise

