Dunki Drop 2: Shah Rukh Khan 'Lutt Putt Gaya' After Falling in LOVE With Taapsee Pannu, Watch First Song

Dunki Drop 2: Shah Rukh Khan ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ After Falling in LOVE With Taapsee Pannu, Watch First Song

Dunki's First Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu Show Their Chemistry. Watch Dunki drop 2 Here

Dunki Drop 2 Shah Rukh Khan 'Lutt Putt Gaya' After Falling in LOVE With Taapsee Pannu, Watch First Song

Dunki Drop 2: Lutt Putt Gaya song is the first song from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki that has been released and we, SRKians are celebrating how SRK is ageing like a fine wine. His extra energy given to the song makes it more interesting as the King Khan grooves (dil khol ke). Dunki’s first song Lutt Putt Gaya features Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy who falls in love with Taapsee Pannu’s character Manu. As the music video starts, SRK does giddha, bhangra, freestyle and all sorts of dance because he has been shown in love. The megastar gets lut put (crazy) in love when Taapsee takes a stand for him against the world.

Dunki featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal, is a light-hearted drama about dreams, passion, family, friends and nostalgia for home and love. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The song Lutt Putt Gaya is sung by Arijit Singh and the music is given by Pritam. The choreography is done by Ganesh Acharya.

Watch Lut Put Gaya song from Dunki



Dunki’s first song gave a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s colourful world which is nothing without his friends. A few days before, a poster was shared of SRK riding a scooter with two friends sitting at the back while one rides a cycle to come along. In another, he posed in front of a blackboard with all his friends holding books in their hands. While sharing these posters on X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! (sic).”

Dunki will be released worldwide in cinemas on December 21, 2023.

