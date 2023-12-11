Home

Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan Gives New Romantic Ballad, Paints a Fairytale in Arijit Singh’s ‘O Maahi’ – Watch

Dunki Drop 5 O Maahi is the new song about fairytale romance starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu and lots of dreaminess.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in Dunki's new romantic song 'O Maahi'

Dunki new song: It feels surreal everytime Shah Rukh Khan decides to open his arms in an ultimate new romantic song from his film. He has now released a love number from his upcoming film ‘Dunki‘, titled ‘O Maahi’. It’s a regular romantic song starring SRK doing everything that he does everytime – opening his arms, gazing into the eyes of his lover, dreaming of togetherness, flashing his million-dollar smile and again, opening his arms! But, when it’s an SRK song, how can it not be swoon-worthy?

O Maahi is picturised on a desert. It shows a good chemistry between Shah Rukh and Taapsee and parts of it take you back to the world of ‘Zaalima’ starring Mahira Khan alongside him. The setting looks beautiful and the superstar looks handsome in his half-beard style. He wears a black outfit and dances on the sand wearing black shades. The whole vibe of ‘O Maahi’ radiates the beauty of love.

Watch The Romantic Song ‘O Maahi’ by Arijit Singh From Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Here:

This is the drop 5 from Dunki after the trailer which was released earlier this month and received mixed reviews. The fans of Shah Rukh Khan are excited to see him making another grand entrance on the big screen after the massive success of Pathaan and Jawan this year. Add to it the 100 per cent success ratio of Rajkumar Hirani who is known for delivering family dramas like Sanju, PK and 3 Idiots among others in the past.

Dunki is facing a Box Office clash with Salaar: CeaseFire at the Box Office. Both the movies enjoy a separate audience base and are hitting the screens as big Christmas releases – enough to attract their fare share of audience during the holidays. Which film are you rooting for? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Dunki and Salaar! Oh, and did you like the song? We are already listening to ‘O Maahi’ on loop!

