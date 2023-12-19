Home

Dunki FIRST Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Gets a Standing Ovation at Censor Board Screening in Dubai

Amidst the immense excitement and buzz around Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' there is thrilling news revealing that the film garnered a standing ovation at the censor board screening in Dubai.

Dunki FIRST Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Dunki’ is almost here! The film is set to hit the big screens on December 21st, 2023. ‘Dunki‘ has already generated massive buzz among SRKians. The film centres around a thrilling voyage of those who opt for the non-traditional path known as the Donkey Flight, highlighting the challenges they encounter along the way. Amidst all the anticipation for Rajkumar Hirani’s film, the filmmakers saw the movie especially the members of the censor board committee.

It’s also been reported that ‘Dunki’ earned a standing ovation during its censor board screening at Voc Cinemas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, following an incredible reaction to the advance tickets. The ensemble cast of Dunki includes Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, all of whom play vibrant characters in addition to SRK.

The film received an amazing response in terms of advance reservations, the excitement and buzz around the film have reached unprecedented heights. According to Sacnilk, over 2.50 lakh tickets have been sold for 9.6k shows across India for Dunki. The film has already mounted Rs 7.36 crore, which is only released in Hindi.

Speaking about Dunki at the Dubai event, Shah Rukh Khan disclosed that he felt the need for a project closer to his heart after finishing Jawan, which is why he made the movie. Shah Rukh Khan stated that Pathaan paid particular attention to the female audience in his thoughts on the year’s filmography, and he now intends to close the year with a picture that he can connect to more deeply. He said that he wished to instil in the audience a love of one’s family and country.

