Dunki HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Dunki Movie Leaked Online For Free Download: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's beautiful romantic-comedy has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the release. This may impact the box office numbers of the Rajkumar Hirani film.romantic comedy

Dunki Leaked Online: Shah Rukh Khan starrer much-awaited family entertainer, Dunki has hit the screens today. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it is a clean romantic comedy which shows a lot of emotions and comments on one’s love for his/ her country. Hirani, who has never delivered a Box office failure once again weaves emotions in the best way possible on the screen. This time, he doesn’t just get the support of SRK but also some other good actors – Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and others.

Dunki was released on December 22, as the big Christmas special this year. The film has got the audience excited and has received a positive response from both the critics and the audience. The social media is full of good word-of-mouth for the film and that can benefit its business in the long run. and is getting a positive response from the audience. Hardy Dhillon, played by Shah Rukh Khan, a former army officer, helps four of his friends reach London via the illegal immigration route called ‘Donkey route’. What happens to them in London and how that turns their lives upside down is what makes Dunki one of the most lovable films of our times. However, there is sad news for the makers of Dunki as the film has been leaked online in HD quality to download free on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one of the release is likely to impact the Box Office collection.

List of Piracy-Based Websites Where Dunki Movie Has Been Leaked:

Dunki movie has been leaked online for free download on websites like Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix.

Dunki Movie 2023 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including Movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Hi Nanna, The Archies, Sam Bahadur, Animal, Tiger 3, 12th Fail, UT69, Aarya 3, Koffee With Karan Season 8, Tejas, Ghost, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagavanth Kesari, Ganapath, Leo, Dhak Dhak Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).